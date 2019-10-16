Good Shepherd Lutheran Church & Preschool, 1887 Electric Road, Roanoke, is hosting a bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
A variety of crafts, candies, frozen foods, homemade cookies, pies and breads, as well as White Elephant items, will be available. Breakfast and lunch of homemade foods will be served from our kitchen. Proceeds to benefit both local and foreign missions.
For more information, call 540-774-8746.
