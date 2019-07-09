Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a series of volunteer training sessions starting Monday, July 15.
We have a need for both men and women 18 years of age or older in the New River Valley who are willing to offer a caring heart to help people in the final stages of a life-limiting illness. Volunteers offer companionship, respite, may run errands or do simple chores.
Training includes speakers from various Good Sam Hospice departments that constitute the team that provides care for our patients. No previous experience is required. However, prospective volunteers must be available and committed to attend all three training sessions. The sessions will be held three consecutive Mondays, July 15, 22 and 29, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day. Participation is free.
Training will be held at the Good Samaritan Hospice New River Valley office, located at 1160 Moose Drive in Christiansburg. Pre-registration is required. To register and/or to find out more about our volunteer training program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Lovelace at 381-3171 or dlovelace@goodsamhospice.org.
Good Samaritan Hospice is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at www.goodsamhospice.org.
Submitted by Cindy Hagerman Adams