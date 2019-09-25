Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a series of training sessions for New River Valley area volunteers starting Wednesday, Oct. 9.
We have a need for both men and women 18 years of age or older who are willing to offer a caring heart to help people in the final stages of a life-limiting illness. Volunteers offer companionship, respite, may run errands or do simple chores.
Training includes speakers from various Good Sam Hospice departments that constitute the team that provides care for our patients. No previous experience is required. However, prospective volunteers must be available and committed to attend all four training sessions. The sessions will be held on four consecutive Wednesdays -- Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 -- from 4 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Participation is free.
Training will be held at the Good Samaritan Hospice New River Valley office, located at 1160 Moose Drive in Christiansburg. Pre-registration is required. To register and/or to find out more about our volunteer training program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Lovelace at 381-3171 or dlovelace@goodsamhospice.org.
Good Samaritan Hospice is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at www.goodsamhospice.org.
Submitted by Deborah Lovelace
