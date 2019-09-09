Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce its new gallery show featuring the nature prints of acclaimed wildlife artist Ray Harm. The opening reception will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The reception will be followed by a special talk given by local birding expert Clyde Kessler titled “Birds of the New River Region of Virginia.” The talk will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Rounding out this day of celebration of art and birds for all ages, Glencoe will offer a bird-friendly project to teach kids how to make pine cone bird feeders. This program will run from 4 to 5 p.m. To participate in the bird feeder project, please contact the museum in advance to sign up.
Artist Ray Harm is best known for his wildlife art, especially birds. He was a native of Kentucky who following his service in World War II enrolled in art school on the GI Bill. He began producing wildlife paintings that soon caught the attention of Wood Hannah, who worked with Harm to create limited-edition runs of prints. This was a groundbreaking concept that has influenced countless subsequent artists. Harm prided his paintings on the fact that they were based on real life sketches of animals instead of photographs.
This show and subsequent sales of prints have been made possible by the generous gift by Jon and Mary Wyatt of approximately 100 wildlife art prints by Ray Harm and other artists. This gift is given in memory of Jon’s parents, Kathleen and Clifford Wyatt, who were avid wildlife art collectors, and is part of a complete collection of Ray Harm wildlife prints acquired during the 1960s and '70s when the Wyatts were concessionaires at Breaks Interstate Park.
The Ray Harm nature prints will be on display and available for purchase through Nov. 1. All proceeds go to benefit the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery.
Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. For more information, call 731-5031 or email info@glencoemuseum.org.
Submitted by Scott Gardner
