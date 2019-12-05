Come step back into a more elegant time for our Christmas Tea at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, set for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.
The tea will evoke the elegance of the holiday display theme, which is Christmas from the Edwardian Era to the Jazz Age. Participants will enjoy an entertaining introduction to the history of the era, handmade refreshments -- and tea. Guests will also be treated to traditional Christmas music performed by the Greenwood Recorder Ensemble. Period attired is encouraged but not required.
The event is sponsored by NovelTea by Natalie Hernandez and New River Valley RENT-ALL.
Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Tickets are $25, and attendees are encouraged to act fast because spaces are limited. To reserve your spot, email info@glencoemuseum.org or call 731-5031.
Submitted by Scott Gardner
