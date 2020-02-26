Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of the gallery show “Travel is Good for the Soul,” featuring the works of artist Cheryl Mackian. The gallery will host a reception for Mackian on Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Floyd-based artist Mackian was born in Staunton and moved frequently when she was in her 20s, living in Washington, D.C.; Providence, Rhode Island; and Seattle, Washington. As a late-blooming artist, she began to take her creative streak seriously in her 30s, by taking a series of art classes. When she experimented with oil paint for the first time, Mackian knew she had finally found her medium and voice.
Her paintings are loosely representational. Use of light, vibrant color and unique angles of perspective are her trademarks. She begins with a rough outline and works intuitively across the surface, at times painting alla prima and in other places building layer by layer using brushes, scraping, palette knives, fingers and other improvised tools to convey her vision.
After a 2011 trip to New York City, Mackian’s work turned suddenly to her inspiration in the energy, immensity and diversity of city life. Her work features people, architecture, and the motion of the cities themselves. Her figures tend to be utterly focused in their everyday activities -- lost in thought, conversation, viewing art, shopping for dinner. These quiet pieces are juxtaposed by a series of paintings that celebrate motion, color and the beat of the city itself.
Everyone is welcome to attend the reception. There is no admission charge. “Travel is Good for the Soul” will be on display through May 7.
Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. For more information, call 731-5031, email info@glencoemuseum.org or visit https://glencoemuseum.org/.
Submitted by Scott Gardner
