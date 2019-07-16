Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce its new exhibit “The American Prom: Our Customs and Traditions Through the Years.” The exhibit will run from July 16 to Sept. 6.
For many Americans the prom seems like such a standard part of life that they don’t realize its very recent origins. As far as a public school dance, the prom has only been part of American culture since the early 20th century, yet this tradition has over time become ensconced in the American teenage experience.
Explore through vintage fashions, accessories and objects the evolution of this truly American social event from its humble roots as an informal school dance to now being a multi-billion dollar industry. The exhibit also explores the history of Radford High School prom traditions, tracing its early days in crepe paper-filled gyms to taking place in Radford University's Heth Ballroom and beyond.
Objects on display are on loan from bridal and formal shop Chantilly Lace, Clare Fugate, Gardner Family, Garrett’s & Meg’s, Dawn Gunn, Janiele Hamden, Maggie Holliman, Laura Kinzie, Annyce Levy, Montgomery Museum of Art & History, New River Valley Rent-All, Megan Pugliese, Judi Quesenberry, Radford University Fashion Department, Joyce Sims, Brenda Whisonant and Wilderness Road Regional Museum. Many items are also on loan thanks to Helen Bennett of “Buy the Season” whose vintage fashions are available at Antiques by the Market in Salem.
Submitted by Scott Gardner