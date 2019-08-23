Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL) is launching its next Girls Who Code program series in September.
Girls, grades 3-12,will learn from library staff via tutorials and materials provided by Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit reaching nearly 90,000 girls of all backgrounds across America.
Girls Who Code, founded by Reshma Saujani in 2012, focuses on closing the gender gap in technology. In addition to creating a large network of future female engineers, the club boosts confidence and teaches teamwork skills.
Clubs at RCPL will begin the week of September 9and sessions run for 10 weeks. Want to learn more? Sign up for an orientation at a local RCPL branch:
Mon., Aug. 26, 4p at Mt. Pleasant (Grades 6-12)
Wed., Aug. 28, 4p at Hollins (Grades 3-5)
Tues., Aug. 27, 4:30p at South County (Grades 6-12)
Thurs., Aug. 29, 4p at Glenvar (Grades 3-5)
Tues., Aug. 27, 4p at Vinton (Grades 3-5)
Thurs., Aug. 29, 6p at Glenvar (Grades 6-12)
Close to 60 girls participated in our first sessions this past spring. By the end of the 10-weeks, the girls formed not only a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, but also created their own community project.
The South County Girls Who Code club’s project, titled My Robot Reading Friend, will debut this fall. At this event, children will read to Pepper, the library’s humanoid robot, to help gain reading confidence in a stress-free and nonjudgmental environment.
Another coding opportunity is Code Club Roanoke at the South County Library. Code Club Roanoke, part of Code Club International, will teach families and children the basics of Python coding. This club meets every other Saturday beginning October 12.
For more great programs, check out our fall calendar at www.roanokecountyva.gov/library