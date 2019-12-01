Girl Scouts from Radford Troop 877 earned the Bronze Award this fall, the third-highest award in Girl Scouts of the USA, and the highest honor fourth- and fifth-grade Girl Scout Juniors can achieve.
The Bronze Award requires a minimum of 20 hours per Girl Scout. Collectively the girls from Troop 877 devoted 128 hours to the award.
After earning the Agent of Change Journey award and exploring ideas, the girls decided to partner with the Radford Public Library to create their “Discovery Totes” project. They researched topic areas of interest, then assembled and donated six new totes full of interactive items based around the individual themes they selected, including Bugs and Butterflies, Dragons, Birds, Cooking, Horses, Astronomy and Rocks. These new themed Discovery Totes will be available for library patrons to check out.
To assure the project’s sustainability, the troop plans to periodically inventory the totes and replenish or replace items as needed. Throughout the Discovery Totes project, the Girl Scouts learned key leadership skills and gained a sense of pride knowing they have contributed to furthering other kids’ knowledge about a variety of topics.
On the experience of earning the Bronze Award, the girls said that it “teaches you how to be responsible and how to sustain a long-term goal,” and that it “helps our community to be a better place and helps others when they need it.”
The library is also grateful for the Girl Scouts’ donation of new supplies and activities for the library’s “I Love Virginia State Parks” themed backpacks .
Catherine Fae, Radford Public Library Youth Services Librarian, worked with Troop #877 to identify an area of community need and to help structure the project. “It’s been wonderful to see the girls work so hard on their project,” Fae said. “Working with Troop #877 has been a great experience for Radford Public Library and I’m so proud of the contributions from our young citizens.”
