What happens when Gilligan, the Skipper, the Millionaire and his wife, Ginger, the Professor and Mary Ann are shipwrecked on a deserted island? Hilarity and adventure, in the form of 18 original, tuneful and memorable songs! Audiences will want to sit right back as they hear a tale of a fateful trip when New River Stage presents “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” in Blacksburg starting July 26.
“Whether you watched the show when it was first on air or only caught it on Nick At Night, 'Gilligan’s Island' spans generations and has something in it for everyone,” said director A.J. Moose.
The castaways are in for quite the adventure as they discover strange hieroglyphics in a spooky cave. The weather gets rough, Gilligan foils the castaways' rescue plans, romance develops, and the crew has an out-of-this-world encounter in this fun, wacky and entertaining show fit for the whole family.
In addition to direction by Moose, the show is produced by Q. Elliott Petry, with technical direction by Josh Marett and Dan Leary, and costuming by Randy Kirchner.
New River Stage is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community theater group in its 15th year of operation. The company is dedicated to offering quality theatrical opportunities to the New River Valley including adult community theater productions, children's theater productions, educational workshops for children, as well as classes for adults. New River Stage thrives on artistic and charitable partnerships with other community organizations. Volunteers of all kinds are always welcomed and appreciated -- the company would not exist without the contributions made by willing hands.
Don’t miss the boat -- there are only six chances to sail to "Gilligan’s Island"! Performance dates are July 26, 27 and 28, and August 2, 3 and 4. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 7 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m. The show runs 120 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, and will be presented at The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg.
Ticket prices are $15 adults, $12 seniors, $10 students. Tickets are available at the door or online at newriverstage.org. For more information, call 585-4295 or email newriverstageinfo@gmail.com.
Submitted by Lincoln Sklar