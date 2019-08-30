Born in Roanoke in 1920, artist Dorothy Gillespie rose to fame in New York City during the 1940s when she began to blaze a path as a prominent abstract expressionist. Her works in painting, sculpture and mixed media made her world-famous during an era when opportunities for women artists were extremely limited.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., the Radford University Art Museum will hold its opening reception for the Dorothy Gillespie Centennial Exhibition. The retrospective celebrates the 100th anniversary of the late artist, who died in 2012, by featuring works from the Radford University Art Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit will pay homage to the variety of styles and media in which Gillespie worked during her lifetime of artistic achievements.
Gillespie’s roots are firmly planted at RU, where she once taught as a distinguished professor of art. She also started the art museum’s permanent collection by acquiring a variety of important works for the museum, including 250 pieces from the estate of prominent New York art dealer Betty Parsons. Gillespie was also responsible for the museum’s acquisition of 281 works by noted American artist Adolf Dehn. She continued to add to the collection well into the 21st century.
Gary Israel, Gillespie’s son and president of the Dorothy Gillespie Foundation, is planning to attend the opening reception. His knowledge of his mother’s works will offer a special treat for guests wanting to learn more about her.
“My mother's connection to Radford University began in the 1960s when she loaned one of her pieces to the institute,” Israel said. “Over the years she continued to donate art to the university, and she was instrumental in procuring gifts from other artists for an ever-growing university collection. Today her paintings and sculptures are featured throughout campus.”
Gillespie’s expansive body of work covered a variety of trends in 20th century art. While she experimented with diverse styles and media, her abstract expressionist works gained her the most fame. Gillespie created numerous site-specific installations across the United States and beyond, with her most famous being an installation at the Rockefeller Center in New York City in 2003. And while she pioneered work in abstract expressionism, she is perhaps best known for her large-scale metal sculptures featuring colorful arrangements of metal strips that curl and wind into bursts of bright colors and wiggly, abstract shapes.
Art Museum Director Steve Arbury remarked, “Dorothy Gillespie’s magical art has brought joy to many thousands over the years and it continues to do so. The Radford University Art Museum is fortunate to house the largest public collection of her work.”
The Dorothy Gillespie Centennial Exhibition will run from Sept. 21 through Dec. 6 at the Radford University Art Museum at the Covington Center. Admission to both the opening reception and the exhibit are free.
Submitted by Jason Hutchens
