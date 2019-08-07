The Giles County Treasurer's Office received its accreditation from the Treasurers' Association of Virginia on June 14. The certification was presented to Treasurer Angela Higginbotham as part of the association’s annual conference in Arlington.
The accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program that is overseen by the TAV. Sixty-five treasurer’s offices received accreditation this year. It is estimated that combined, the accredited offices handled close to $13 billion in Fiscal Year 2018.
“Those treasurers that choose to submit to the accreditation process take an extra step to ensure they are good stewards of their locality’s funds,” said outgoing Treasurers' Association President Evelyn Powers, with the City of Roanoke. “These offices have demonstrated they are of the highest caliber and integrity. Accreditation represents the hardworking, dedicated nature of our treasurers and their staff throughout the commonwealth.”
While it is not required for any treasurer’s office to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.
As part of the accreditation process, offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness. The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education, such as attendance of an ethics course by the treasurer (or a principal officer) and educational requirements for all staff. Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service and delinquent collections.
“The Treasurers' Association is committed to ensuring that elected treasurers have the resources and tools they need to serve the citizens who elected them,” Powers said. “We are proud of the 65 offices which received accreditation this year and the hard work and dedication it took for each of them to meet the highest standards of excellence in fiscal management.”
Submitted by Angela Higginbotham