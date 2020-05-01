Beginning May 3, Giles will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with a number of offerings that honor the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness and resiliency, even in the face of adversity.
Each day of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3-9, Giles will showcase themed content to support all the diverse sectors of the tourism industry, including historic attractions, outdoor recreation, restaurants, small towns and more. Giles will celebrate the spirit of travel with website updates, social media posts and user-generated content. A proclamation supporting National Travel and Tourism Week and the Giles tourism community is on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors, set to meet virtually on Wednesday, May 6.
During this time, Giles also encourages area residents to order takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurants and other local businesses. In addition, support of participating partners through the Giles gift card program has directly generated more than $90,000 for our communities. This program is ongoing, and more information can be found on GilesCounty.org.
Giles County has also shared a series of videos to highlight the power of tourism, called “Tourism Matters.” These videos and more can be found by following Giles County on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
“While it has been a roller coaster of a spring, our communities, tourism partners and residents have rallied, supported and adapted,” said Giles County Tourism Marketing Director Cora Gnegy. ”This won’t last forever, and although the future may look different, the tourism industry in Giles is resilient and they will thrive."
When it is safe to travel again, locally and regionally, travel will be what moves us forward once again, and tourism will be a vital part of Virginia’s economic recovery.
“The tourism industry in Giles contributes to more than 250 full-time positions and $28 million in expenditures," Gnegy added. "Our tourism business community is preparing and ready to welcome visitors, because it is true that the spirit of travel cannot be broken. We are Virginia’s Mountain Playground and adventure is always waiting.”
Submitted by Cora Gnegy
