The Giles County school division has earned a Silver Award in the USDA’s “Turnip the Beet” recognition program. The division was nominated for the award by the Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Nutrition.
According to a news release from the department, Turnip the Beet recognizes summer meals programs that serve high-quality, culturally appropriate meals incorporating local fresh foods (including vegetables, fruit, whole grains and low-fat dairy products) and that include complementary enrichment activities for children and families.
Giles County earned the Silver Award for its innovative approach to improving access to summer meals and for the inclusion of local, culturally appropriate foods in the menu. The division’s school nutrition program has operated summer feeding sites at Narrows High School and other locations this year and provided transportation for participating children.
Virginia Cooperative Extension agents frequently visited the Giles County feeding sites to provide education on healthy eating choices to both children and adults. Giles County collaborates with VCE to operate the Giles County Agricultural Land Lab, which provides hands-on learning experiences for students. Fresh vegetables and beef from cattle raised on the student-run land lab are incorporated into school and summer meals.
In addition to feeding children, Giles County has also served approximately 50 adults a day this summer. Summer meals programs are encouraged to serve adults at a small charge as a means of attracting more children to feeding locations.
Meal sites are open to the public and any child 18 years of age or younger may receive a meal at no charge. For more information, contact clawson@gilesk12.net or call 921-1421, ext. 17.