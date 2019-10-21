The Giles Little Theater will be performing Neil Simon’s comedy Plaza Suite at the Pearisburg Community Center Nov. 1-3.
The play is a comedy, with dramatic moments, about different couples staying at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, and deals with the subject of marriage in ways that are often hilarious, and at times somewhat somber.
The production stars Al Katz (recreating the role he played 30 years ago when the GLT last produced this play), Grace Carpenter, Elizabeth Day, David Ratcliffe, Keeley Hagreen and Asa Balliet, and is directed by Susan Marie Gordon.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show is a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $9 and will be sold at the door (sorry, no credit or debit cards). The Pearisburg Community Center is located at 1410 Wenonah Ave.
For more information please see the Giles Little Theater Facebook page and website at www.gileslittletheater.org
Submitted by Susan Gordon
