Giles County officials have announced two initiatives aimed at addressing issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
In an effort to provide immediate support for local restaurants and lodging properties, town and county governments are promoting and selling dining and lodging gift certificates. The purpose of this program is to attempt to generate public interest and awareness of the importance of continuing to support our local businesses. Most importantly, the gift certificates will generate revenue quickly for business owners to support their operations through this very difficult time.
The gift certificates are available in $20 increments, and are redeemable immediately (depending on current state-mandated restrictions), or at any time in the future. As an added value, the customer will receive 50% more in dollar amount than the purchase price (i.e. a full face value of $30 for each $20 purchase; the difference is subsidized by dollars generated from meals taxes and other tourism related revenues). One-hundred percent of these funds will be sent to the restaurants or lodging properties immediately after purchase.
To take part, go to http://virginiasmtnplayground.com/ and click on the “Support Local Businesses” icon on the main page, which opens a page displaying a list of participating restaurants and lodgings. Customers will receive a confirmation email to download and print your certificate(s), which you can then take to the place of business to redeem.
A second initiative, called “Senior Check,” is designed to provide a means to communicate with our citizens who are most vulnerable to potential impacts from COVID-19. Senior Check consists of a network of dedicated local service providers working alongside county, town and school personnel, and has been formed to enhance each provider’s ability to continue to offer high-quality services in the event of increased demand.
Officials are requesting the public’s assistance to reach our elderly and disabled citizens in Giles County. Some of these citizens have caretakers, but some do not. And of those who do have caretakers, many of these caretakers may be unable to travel due to COVID -19 impacts. In addition, there are many seniors who do not have access to the internet and will not be able to submit the form to sign up for Senior Check on their own.
Registration can be found at http://virginiasmtnplayground.com/senior-welfare-check/ . By providing the network with the information requested, we will be able to cross-reference with our providers to make certain that all our seniors are safe and receiving the aid that they need. Depending upon an individual’s status and condition, this aid may take the form of addressing food security, medication availability, transportation to medical appointments, etc. It may also include wellness check contacts by phone on a daily or periodic basis, or perhaps facilitate newly needed services as conditions change.
In order to submit a name or names for this program, you do not need to be a family member, neighbor, or act in any official caretaking capacity. By providing the information requested, Senior Check will be able to make regular contact by phone with these individuals as well as conduct welfare checks and facilitate needed service delivery, as appropriate. Information collected will remain confidential and only be utilized for this purpose during these difficult times. (Note: No one will ever be asked for their Social Security number or financial information.)
The current COVID-19 health situation has pushed us into uncharted territory, and Senior Check has been designed to address conditions as they are unfolding. Senior Check may be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling the dedicated Senior Check phone line at 921-0035. If you have questions or need additional information, you may contact us at seniorcheck@gilescounty.org. In case of an emergency, please always call 911.
Submitted by Cora Gnegy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.