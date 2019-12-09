There is no better time to reflect on and celebrate the work of the Giles County Christian Service Mission in 2019 than the Christmas season, a time of both giving and love. The very existence of the Mission is made possible by the generosity of individuals, organizations and churches. Our ability to process large volumes of donated clothing, food and other items would not be possible without our volunteers. Each of these dedicated individuals contributes in a way that exemplifies a commitment to help others.
Additionally, our partnership with New River Community Action increases the Mission’s capacity to offer a broad range of services. Under the leadership of board president Drema McMahon, the Mission has grown exponentially this year with expansion of services and enhancements to staffing and facilities.
Critical to our this year was the establishment of the Mission Director position in late 2018, where the duties and responsibilities were greatly expanded. The addition of Leisa Palmer as director has been instrumental in the growth and integration of services available for our clients. Further upgrading operational capability, our new floor manager, Juanita Lucas, was hired early this year.
Food distribution is one of the most important services offered by the Mission. From December 2018 through this November, the Mission Food Pantry distributed 1,789 food boxes, including special assemblies at Thanksgiving and Christmas. In a typical month, 150 food boxes serve more than 300 individuals. Beginning in 2018, the Mission also distributes 98 food boxes each month to seniors through the USDA’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
Through its voucher program, the Mission works to ensure the community has items needed to thrive such as clothing, furniture and household items. Over the past 12 months, the Mission provided voucher services at a value of over $57,000.
In addition to vouchers, the Mission provides emergency assistance to anyone who has experienced the sudden loss of employment or other crises. For example, timely aid was provided to three families immediately following an apartment building fire in Narrows. An additional $4,700 was also provided for emergency assistance to Giles families and individuals.
Recognizing that our local teachers are “learning heroes,” the Mission established the Giles Learning Heroes Fund in 2019. Teachers often generously step up to help students with basic needs by purchasing in a discrete and confidential manner items such as clothing, school supplies and hygiene items. The purpose of this fund is to reimburse teachers and school staff who voluntarily make these types of expenditures for their students. Funding for this program is provided by donors in our community who wish to support this part of the Mission’s outreach.
The Mission is housed in two buildings in downtown Pearisburg. Skilled labor provided by the Celanese Corporation allowed the Mission to complete important renovations that included a new office, a sorting area, a dedicated room for new freezers, and replacing the roofs on both buildings. The Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s Give Big campaign brought in nearly $10,000 for these projects. The addition of a security system, a cash register and a credit card machine have brought added convenience for both clients and staff.
Sales at the Mission Thrift Store have nearly doubled this year. While this growth is remarkable, the Mission still has operational expenses, including its mortgage balance. The Mission began this year with a balance of more than $93,000 and will end with a balance around $75,300, a reduction of about 19 percent. The Mission intends to focus efforts in the coming year to reduce its mortgage obligation so that even more of our resources can be employed for direct client support.
All are encouraged to drop by the Mission and learn more about the services available for those in need or shop for Christmas gifts in the Mission Thrift Store. All sales generated by the store go back into the work of the Mission.
Also, during this season of giving, we invite you to consider a year-end contribution to the Giles County Christian Service Mission. When you give to the Mission, you give to your community. Financial gifts can be made at https://cfnrv.givebig.org/c/NRV/a/gileschristianmission or sent to 516 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg, Virginia, 24134. The Mission is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with expanded hours until 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
The Giles County Christian Service Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, interdenominational outreach ministry founded by the Giles County Ministerial Association in 1968. For more information, contact Leisa Palmer at 921-3006 or gccsmissiondirector@gmail.com, and visit us on Facebook.
Submitted by Kelly Steele
