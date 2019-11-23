The Giving Back Society (GBS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization, made its annual award presentations on-site at Child Health Investment Partnership and Family Promise of Greater Roanoke. The mission of the GBS is to provide a wide variety of informational, social and supportive services for underserved and underprivileged children, youth and adults.
Each year, the GBS seeks organizations whose goals align with their mission, and the GBS recognizes these organizations through the presentation of financial awards to assist them in their support endeavors. For 2019, the GBS selected Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) and Family Promise of Greater Roanoke.
CHIP is an early childhood home visiting program and help build parenting confidence and provide support to families as they set and reach goals moving toward self-sufficiency. Family Promise is a network of many congregations and volunteers who provide temporary housing and meals for families with children and also provide full-time case management to assist families to return to independence.
In recognition of these organizations, the GBS awarded $13,000 to CHIP and $5,000 for Family Promise. For more details and pictures of all the ceremonies, please access the Giving Back Society web site at SayYesToGBS.org.
