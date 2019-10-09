Donna Haley, a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist talks about invasive plants and what can be done to control them.

Her presentation is Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11am at the Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs 3640 Colonial Avenue, SW Roanoke, VA 24018.

The program is free and all are welcome.

Contact Carol at 343.4519 for information.

