Arduboy, a tech-gaming company out of Portland, Oregon, is debuting the first official Arduboy Classroom Workshop for teens ages 13 and up at the South County Library on October 15 and 16 from 6:30-8:00pm.
The Library has partnered with Darrell Little of Noke Codes as part of the Learn to Program, Roanoke Community Project. Kevin Bates, creator of Arduboy, will join the event via live stream.
Arduboy, crowdfunded by Kickstarter in 2015, is a miniature game system the size of a credit card that comes installed with a classic 8-bit game.
Arduboy is open source, meaning games can be found online or users can code their own game. The library workshop will teach participants how to program and code games with the device. “We are hoping to have around a dozen or more excited video game developers in the training,” said Bates.
Space is limited and registration is required. Call the South County Library at 540-772-7507 to reserve your seat.
The South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Road in Roanoke.
For additional information on this event and for more coding programs, visit our website at rocolibrary.org.
