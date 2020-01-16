A Galax auctioneer has won the 2020 Virginia State Auctioneering Championship. Joining nine other auction professionals from across the commonwealth, Stephen LaRaviere competed on Jan. 11 in Leesburg at the annual winter convention hosted by the Virginia Auctioneers Association.
Competitors are judged on their presentation, chant, voice timbre, body language and other performance elements of effective auctioneering. The top five men and women are also judged on their answers to an interview question in the final round. The revered competition is held in a single day in front of live attendees each year.
“Winning this championship has been a lifelong dream,” LaRaviere said. “I never dreamed I would be able to win it on my first try.”
LaRaviere is a third-generation auctioneer. He grew up in south Florida where he sold his first item at the age of 4. Since then he has sold everything from farm equipment to real estate at auction. He currently owns and operates Matthews Auctioneers in Galax and specializes in conducting fundraising auctions for various organizations, as well as selling real estate and business liquidations.
LaRaviere will represent Virginia in San Diego, California, at the International Auctioneers Championship hosted by the National Auctioneers Association this July.
To learn more, visit matthewsauctioneers.com.
Submitted by Stephen LaRaviere
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.