InStill Mindfulness SWVA invites you to join them for "Unwind Your Mind," a gourmet wine and food tasting fundraiser to support their InSchools public school mindfulness program for public school faculty and staff, and their fledgling InSide mindfulness program for prisoners.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Floyd Center for the Arts.
Unwind Your Mind will featuring a range of fine, sommelier-picked wines, plus wines and beverages from the likes of Chateau Morrisette, WhiteBarrel, Valhalla Vineyards, Villa Appalaccia, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars and Five Mile Mountain Distillery.
But it’s not just about the wine:
- Chef de cuisine Jason Smith is preparing exquisite heavy hors d’oeuvres for a broad range of tastes.
- The Floyd-Montgomery Jazz Project will be playing classic jazz throughout the evening.
- The InStill team is sourcing a to-die-for silent auction, featuring fine local goods and services, including a 90-minute massage and hot tub gift certificate from Living Light River Studio; yoga classes from Uttara Yoga Studio; a beeswax and oil painting by Jessie Benson; some large bottles of wine; and a writing table from the Natural Woodworking Company.
- Visitors will have full access to the gallery spaces at center, currently showing works from the Plein Air Biennial and oil paintings by Cheryl Mackian.
InStill Mindfulness SWVA is a Floyd-based nonprofit that creates increased self-awareness, greater life satisfaction and healthier communities by helping people experience a deeper understanding of themselves and the world through mindfulness-related education, resources, clubs and retreats.
Tickets are $45, which includes wine and food, and are available at instillmindfulness.org, or by calling 227-6377.
