The Friends of the Roanoke County Public Library will host its semi-annual Fall Book Sale from Saturday, October 5through Wednesday,October 9at South County Library in Roanoke.
The sale will take place during regular business hours: Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The book sale will have thousands of fiction and non-fiction books, children's books, videos, DVDs, and audiobooks on sale at incredibly low prices. Tuesday, October 8 is Half-Price Day and Wednesday, October 9is Box Day.
On Box Day, customers can bring a box and fill it for only $3.00. The Friends, which sponsors the book sale, is a non-profit, membership-based organization dedicated to building a strong library system in Roanoke County. Annually, a single membership is $15, and a family membership is $20.
Benefits include early admission into the spring and fall book sales; a membership meeting and dinner at the Spring Book Sale; and discounts or first choice for tickets to Friends sponsored events.
For more information, call (540) 772-7507.
Interested in volunteering? Email the Friends of the Library at fol.roanokecounty@gmail.com.
The Friends Book Sale is the Library’s main fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke County Public Library. South County Library is located at 6303 Merriman Road, in Roanoke.
