The deadline for the annual essay contest sponsored by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has been extended to June 1.
The theme for 2020 is “The Right to Vote,” in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which extended the right to vote to women and expanded on the principle of equality.
The essay contest is open to students currently in grades 9 through 12 from Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Students have the opportunity to win one of three cash prizes: first place, $2,000; second place, $1,500; and third place, $1,000.
Essays are limited to 1,000 words. Students are invited to consider and share their thoughts on the question: “What barriers remain today in exercising the right to vote? What changes, if any, would you make to protect or expand voting rights?" Citations should be placed in footnotes, endnotes or bibliographies, and are excluded from the word count. Judging will be based on understanding of constitutional principles; clarity and effectiveness in expressing the theme; grammar, spelling and composition; and originality.
Please note: Children, grandchildren, stepchildren and members of the household of a federal judge or federal judiciary employee are excluded from the competition.
Award winners will be announced in the summer, and travel will be provided to the court's Essay Awards Program in September 2020.
Submit your essay as a Microsoft Word or Adobe Acrobat PDF document. Do not include your name on your essay. Your essay and contest entry form must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 1. To complete the contest entry form and for instructions on submitting your essay, go to www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest.
If you have any questions, contact the Fourth Circuit Clerk’s Office at essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov or (804) 916-2706.
Submitted by Emma Breeden
