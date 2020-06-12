Food Lion's “Summers Without Hunger” campaign is underway at stores throughout its service area. The effort will continue until June 30.
Through this campaign, “Food Lion customers have the opportunity to make a much-needed difference in their neighbors’ lives by making a $5 donation to Feeding America and 30 of its member food banks,” according to a June 4 company news release.
The campaign is being supported by six Food Lion suppliers who will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, the news release stated.
To participate, customers can take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from the Summers Without Hunger display at their local store to the cashier at checkout. Customers can also select the item while placing a home delivery or pickup order through Food Lion To Go (shop.foodlion.com). Food Lion Feeds will then donate that $5 to the member food bank closest to that store and to Feeding America. Each $5 donation customers make in their local store triggers a product donation from each of the participating suppliers.
To help kick off the Summers Without Hunger campaign, and address the unprecedented need food banks are facing as a result of the pandemic, each of the six participating brands has made significant donations to several local food banks, including:
- Campbells: 100,000 units of Lance crackers, peanuts and popcorn
- Hormel: 48,000 units of Hormel Chunk Chicken
- Kellogg’s: 250,000 Nutri-Grain bars, cereals and other foods
- Pepsi Co.: 100,000 bottles of Aquafina water
- Seald Sweet: 100,000 clementines
- Tyson: 100,000 units of Tyson Chicken
“The Feeding America network continues to experience an increase in demand for food assistance resulting from the COVID-19 crisis," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America, in the news release. "We are thankful to Food Lion, its suppliers and consumers for their generous support of member food banks across the Southeast. Their product and monetary contributions will help make a difference in the lives of families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”
Based in Salisbury, North Carolina since 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Since 2014, donations leveraged by the Food Lion Feeds program have supplied more than 500 million meals to individuals and families. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion is guaranteeing a minimum donation of $100,000 – the monetary equivalent of 1 million meals.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
