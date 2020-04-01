In response to the COVID-19 emergency, Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is closed. All due dates have been extended to when we re-open.
All other branches of Montgomery-Floyd Regional Libraries are currently closed through at least April 19, but that date will be re-evaluated based on changing conditions and recommendations from public health authorities.
Although we are closed, we are available to answer questions over the phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and patrons can submit email questions on our website.
We are asking patrons to hold onto any checked-out items and to not return them in the book drop.
Our wi-fi is available in our parking lot.
We have numerous online resources, including more than 100,000 eBooks, eAudio books and streaming and downloadable music and video. With the generous support of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library Foundation, we are adding to our online collections in this emergency. Persons without library cards can call to apply for a card over the phone, and get immediate access to our e-resources.
For more information contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit www.mfrl.org.
Submitted by Linda Spivey
