Thirty-one artists will converge on Floyd county for a weeklong painting extravaganza when the third Floyd Plein Air Biennial Art Festival returns Aug. 12-17.
Drawn by the beautiful landscape, these artists will be setting up their easels in a variety of locations to capture, in paint, the great vistas and lush hills of the county. The event is hosted by The Floyd Center for the Arts.
Coming from as far as Massachusetts and South Carolina, the artists will visit Apple Ridge Farm in Copper Hill; travel along the Blue Ridge Parkway to find their favorite view and sip a fresh cup of Red Rooster coffee; lose themselves in the vineyards of Chateau Morrisette; connect with the healing arts program from the Carilion Clinic Foundation on the campus of the EcoVillage and enjoy an amazing farm-to-table dinner with Chef Robert Obst; and discover the lively downtown scene on a Friday night for the Quick Draw Competition.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the public is invited to a gala reception and Plein Air Art Sale in which visitors will get to view and purchase work created during the biennial. Our juror, Brett LaGue, will choose the winners from the week and help curate an exhibit that will hang in the Floyd Center for the Arts’ Hayloft Gallery.
This year’s participating artists are: David Finnell, Coakley Brown, Elizabeth Rhoades, Jennifer Young, Jeremy Sams, Kim Hall, George Jennings, Kyle Buckland, M. Stephen Doherty, Maria Reardon, Meg West, Nancy Brittle, Peg Sheridan, Russell Jewell, Andre Lucero, Rebecca King Hawkinson, Arlene Daniel, Crista Pisano, Joan Wiberg, Nan Mahone Wellborn, Paul Keysar, Stephen Haynes, Thomas Bradshaw, Ken Smith, Patricia Bonsignore, Ronald Quinn, Sean Hatter, Alison Hatter, Dan Michael, Debra Howard, and Matt Gentry.
The Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program is kindly sponsoring our farm-to-table dinner; Clark Gas and Oil is kindly sponsoring our 2019 Floyd Plein Air Biennial Gold Award; and New Mountain Mercantile is sponsoring the Quick Draw Competition. We could not make this event happen without our event partners: Apple Ridge Farm, Red Rooster Coffee, Chateau Morrisette Winery and the Floyd EcoVillage.
The week’s schedule includes the following events:
- Monday, Aug. 12: Apple Ridge Farm -- Welcome lunch for artists, noon
- Tuesday, Aug.13: Blue Ridge Parkway -- Follow the artists with our Running Red Rooster
- Wednesday, Aug. 14: Chateau Morrisette -- Artist social and wine tasting, 3 to 5 p.m. (Patrons welcome)
- Thursday, Aug. 15: Floyd EcoVillage -- Healing arts program presentation, farm-to-table dinner with Chef Robert Obst, and Wet Paint Sale, 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Patrons welcome)
- Friday, Aug. 16: Town of Floyd -- Quick Draw Competition, Friday Night Jamboree, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Floyd Center for the Arts -- Collector’s reception, 5 to 6 p.m. (Patrons welcome); gala and sale, 6 to 9 p.m. (public welcome); 2019 Plein Air Biennial curated exhibit in the Hayloft Gallery, Quick Draw competition in the Community Room
“There are three different ticket levels for people interested in meeting the artists and seeing their work,” said Martha Sullivan, who is helping organize the event. “All proceeds from the Floyd Plein Air Biennial go to support the arts in Floyd.”
- A Wine Tasting Ticket costs $20, and pays for the event at Chateau Morrisette Aug. 14. (Tickets available to the public at the winery and online at www.floydartcenter.org.)
- A Dinner Ticket costs $60, and pays for the farm-to-table dinner at the EcoVillage Aug. 15. (Tickets for dinner only available online at www.floydartcenter.org.)
- A Patron Ticket costs $100, and includes wine tasting, farm-to-table dinner and special preview for art sale at gala event on Aug. 17.
Throughout the week, visitors who purchase Patron tickets will be able to join the artists at special events. On Saturday, all Patrons are welcome for a special one-hour preview of the 2019 Plein Air Biennial Exhibition. This unique opportunity to purchase amazing art prior to being open to the public is sure to see some of the finest works sold.
For more information on Patron tickets, please call the Floyd Center for the Arts at 745-2784, email info@floydartcenter.org or visit www.floydartcenter.org.
Submitted by Jeff Liverman