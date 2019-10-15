The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual "Spooktacular Gala" at Chantilly Farm on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. This Halloween-themed early-evening event will include dance performances by the Mystical Witches along with performances by the June Bug Center’s Musical Theater Group.
Attendees will have the opportunity to kick up their heels to Halloween music on the dance floor. Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween theme by coming in costume to participate in the costume contest. A changing room is provided for those who need to change into costume, along with makeup support.
Chamber member Villa Appalaccia will offer wine tastings along with a cash bar. Free refreshments, including desserts from chamber member Copper Hill Cakes and Goodies, will be provided.
This event, held in the special event barn at Chantilly Farm, will also showcase chamber member businesses and organizations during the first part of the evening.
“We want our guests to really have fun at this event along with our participating member businesses,” said Chamber Executive Director John McEnhill. "The barn at Chantilly Farm is a wonderful facility for special events, and with the fall colors in the background the setting will be fantastic.”
Chantilly Farm, our presenting sponsor, is a 200-acre campground and special events venue that features some of Floyd's largest outdoor events. The farm is located at 2697 Franklin Pike SE -- a short 6-mile drive from downtown Floyd and minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Spooktacular Gala is open to the public with no admission charge. Guests can enter a drawing for a large gift basket with items from participating chamber members.
For additional information, visit FloydChamber.org or the chamber’s Facebook event page -- Floyd Chamber Spooktacular Gala 2019.
Submitted by John McEnhill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.