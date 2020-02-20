The Floyd Center for the Arts invites artists, instrument makers, musicians and all other community members to submit your work to be considered for inclusion in "The Art of Music" exhibit in the Hayloft Gallery, opening in April. Applications are due by Monday, March 16.
It is no secret that Floyd County and its surrounding area is rich in creativity and that it’s particularly rich with visual art and music. With such a wealth of visual artists, luthiers and makers of all kinds, as well as songwriters, musicians and lovers of all things music, we decided to bring all of this creative energy together in one exhibit in celebration of our area’s musical and visual art riches.
For this exhibit, we ask you to share your interpretation of The Art of Music. This might be an instrument you made, a painting depicting a musical scene, a photograph of a beloved heirloom instrument, a mixed-media piece about what music looks like to you, or even an audio/video installation -- or maybe it is something completely different.
Whatever your interpretation and whatever your medium(s), we want to share it with the entire community! All media are welcome. Artists will need to submit digital images. The center’s gallery committee will review and select entries for the exhibition. Accepted artworks will need to be delivered Saturday, April 11, or Monday, April 13.
This exhibit will open on Saturday, April 18, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in honor of the participants. The show will remain on display through June 6.
Visitors to the center will be invited to vote for their favorite piece and a “People’s Choice” award of $50 will be awarded. The winner will be announced after the end of the exhibit.
In conjunction with The Art of Music, the Floyd Center for the Arts is also accepting proposals for music-related events to be held during the exhibit period. These can include live music events, instrument demonstrations, luthier talks, etc. To propose such an event, or for more information, please contact the center’s director of programming, Becky Lattuca, at programming@floydartcenter.org or 745-2784.
Also in conjunction with The Art of Music, the center is planning to present an exhibit in the Breezeway Gallery titled "Musical Notes," comprised entirely of the written word inspired by, documenting, instructing or otherwise pertaining to the theme of music. Our vision for this exhibit is to include song lyrics, essays, poetry and more. All submissions will be printed out by the center for display. More information about this exhibit and how to submit your work will be available soon.
To submit entries for The Art of Music, or for more information, go to www.FloydArtCenter.org, or contact the center at 745-2784 or programming@floydartcenter.org.
Submitted by Becky Lattuca
