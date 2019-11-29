The 25th Annual Winterfest Arts & Crafts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at the Floyd Center for the Arts, featuring more than 30 local artisans and vendors offering a wide variety of art, crafts and other goods. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
The first Winterfest was designed as a year-end showcase of local artisanship and creativity, in time for local residents’ holiday shopping, many of whom always had a policy of buying locally made gifts for friends and family. Twenty-five years later, Winterfest remains the best opportunity for shoppers to find a wide variety of unique handmade items all offered at one place and close enough to Christmas to get some authentic gift buying done. Vendors will be offering locally made bath and body products, turned wood, wearables, leather goods, pottery, birdhouses, paintings and much more. There will also craft activities for kids.
“Winterfest has been a long-running community gathering event,” said Executive Director Jeff Liverman. “Back before there was any heat in the old barn, it was a party as much as a sales event. Winterfest is always a time when people who haven’t seen one another in a while meet to sit down for some lunch, or play with the kids, or wander around the vendor floors together. It’s fun to watch folks having such a good time and getting into the holiday spirit at Winterfest – it’s a true community event.”
Back for the sixth year is the Festival of Trees & Wreaths. The center has partnered with Floyd businesses and organizations to celebrate the holidays and also encourage shoppers to visit local outlets for their gifts, decorations and food for the season. The Festival of Trees & Wreaths runs through Winterfest weekend, and has more than 60 participating businesses this year. Each pre-decorated, tabletop holiday tree or wreath will be on display at Winterfest, with the final silent auction bidding for visitors to win a piece of decor to take home finishing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Winterfest Café will again be a significant part of the event, full of homemade delicacies, soups, snacks and more, offering both breakfast and lunch this year.
Café donors and sponsors include Chantilly Farm, Commonwealth Eye, Dee’s Country Places, Finn Graphics, Floyd Fitness, Floyd Yurt Lodging, Grateful Bread, Griffith Lumber, Henry’s Healthy Pets, Rose Window Studio, Troika Gallery and Will’s Ridge Supply.
The Floyd Center for the Arts is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, a half-mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. For more information about the arts center or Winterfest, visit FloydArtCenter.org or call 745-2784.
Submitted by Jeff Liverman
