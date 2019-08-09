First Dublin Presbyterian Church ECO is sponsoring a Fall Crafts Fair Oct. 18 and 19. There will be a variety of crafts available, including painted pumpkins, crocheted items, wood carving, bow making and many others.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Lunch plates will be for sale during the fair for $3, and there will be bake sale items available too, including fried apple pies.
Vendors are welcome, and may contact organizers at 505-4079 for information and for space and table rentals. The cost for both days is $35 inside, $20 outside; one-day reservations are $25 inside, $10 outside.
Setup times for vendors may be scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, or reserved spaces will be made available by 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
Note: For outside spaces the church does not provide setup, tables or overnight protection of crafts – everything is the vendor’s responsibility.
The church is located at 409 Church St. in Dublin. Questions may be emailed to marpres69@gmail.com.
Submitted by Mary Preston