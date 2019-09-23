Pulaski on Main has issued a call for entries for the Second Annual Pulaski On Main Pie Contest, a baking competition open to all amateur cooks as part of the Oct. 8 Harvest Night at The Marketplace. Competitors must complete and submit an entry form to Pulaski on Main by midnight on Friday, Oct. 4, to participate. There is no cost to enter.
Entry forms can be requested by calling Pulaski on Main at 440-8773 or emailing pulaskionmain@gmail.com. Forms can also be picked up in person at the Pulaski on Main offices, 83 W. Main St. in downtown Pulaski, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Forms will also be available at the Pulaski Library.
Anyone living in and around the New River Valley can participate. Entries will be limited to one pie per person.
“Last year, Pulaski on Main launched the premier POM Pie Contest,” said Catherine Van Noy, interim director for Pulaski on Main. “We aimed for eight entries and ended up with 16. We hope this event is as popular as it was last year. Our 2018 champion pie baker, Karadawn Waldenville, joins us as a judge along with three other local celebrities.”
“The Harvest Night at The Marketplace is a celebration of local food and flavors and this contest adds to excitement around the event," added Nichole Hair, deputy town manager for Pulaski. "We hope people will see the POM Pie Contest as a great way to share their talents with the community.”
Harvest Night at The Marketplace on Tuesday, Oct. 8, will feature live music from the Antecedents, the Chef Showdown cooking competition, the Slider Kings food truck, and local beer and wine! Festivities run from 4 to 7 p.m., and there is no charge to attend.
More information on Pulaski at Main can be found at www.facebook.com/pulaskionmain/ and the Downtown Pulaski website, https://downtownpulaski.com/.
Submitted by Catherine C. Van Noy
