The Montgomery Museum’s annual Heritage Day returns to Christiansburg on Saturday, Aug. 24, and everyone is encouraged to enter this year’s Pie Cook-off!
Bring your favorite pie (sweet or savory) and enter the contest to win a first prize of $100, or a second prize of $75! Children under 12 are invited to compete for a Junior Division prize of a trophy and $25.
Entries should be brought to the cook-off booth on East Main Street, close to Pepper Street, by noon. (Please note: there is no refrigeration on-site.)
Judging the pies will be Blacksburg Town Councilman Jerry Ford, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, and Chris Sanchez with the Christiansburg Institute.
Samples will be sold after the judging, so be prepared to take home an empty pie pan!