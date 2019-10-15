The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce and chamber member Citizens Telephone Cooperative are collaborating on this month's Lunch and Learn event that focuses on the significant expansion of fiber network underway in Floyd County: the "Fiber To the Home" project. This event will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at noon in the Skyline National Bank’s Community Room in Floyd.
Citizens Telephone Cooperative’s CEO and General Manager Greg Sapp and Assistant Vice President and COO Dennis Reece will share the cooperative’s schedule for deployment and how fiber optic services will benefit residents of Floyd County, including those with home-based businesses. (For more information, visit https://citizens.coop/fiberexpansion/.)
Our venue, the Skyline National Bank Community Room, is located at 203 Oxford St. in Floyd. Guests can park in the courthouse parking lot at the corner of Route 8/Locust Street and Oxford Street. The Community Room is in the brick building just off the parking lot opposite the Route 8 side. A concrete ramp leads to the front door of the Community Room, accessed from the parking lot.
Chamber Lunch and Learns are hourlong, bring-your-own-lunch events designed to provide supportive information for the local business community on a variety of topics. To RSVP, please call the Floyd chamber at 745-4407 or email info@floydchamber.org.
Submitted by John McEnhill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.