On June 10, Feeding Southwest Virginia officially started the Children’s Summer Feeding Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided at the following New River Valley area facilities:

Boys & Girls Club

4179 Oldtown Road

Shawsville

Snack and supper: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.

Christiansburg Aquatic Center

595 N. Franklin St.

Christiansburg

Breakfast: Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Snack: Monday through Friday, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Hands of Grace

57 School Lane

Elk Creek

Snack and lunch: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon

The June Bug Center

251 Parkway Lane

Floyd

Snack and supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Library

267 Alleghany Spring Road

Shawsville

Morning snack: Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon snack: Tuesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.

R.O.C.K. Club

1820 Second St.

Radford

Snack: Monday through Friday, 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Y Center Thrift Shop

1000 N. Main St.

Blacksburg

Snack and supper: Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.

YMCA -- Adams Marke Mobile Home Community

330 Merrimac Road

Blacksburg

Lunch: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Snack: Monday through Friday, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.

YMCA -- Oak Forest Mobile Home Community

1156 Hightop Road

Blacksburg

Lunch: Monday through Friday, 12:45 to 1:25 p.m.

Snack: Monday through Friday, 1:25 to 1:45 p.m.

Founded in 1981, Feeding Southwest Virginia serves a 26-county region from its headquarters in Salem. As an affiliate member of Feeding America, its food bank collects and distributes food to those in need through a network of partner agencies.

For more information about the summer feeding program, contact Brandon Comer, director of children’s programs, at 540-342-3011, ext. 7023, or kidsprograms@faswva.org.

For additional information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.

Submitted by Lisa Uhl

