On June 10, Feeding Southwest Virginia officially started the Children’s Summer Feeding Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.
Meals will be provided at the following New River Valley area facilities:
Boys & Girls Club
4179 Oldtown Road
Shawsville
Snack and supper: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Christiansburg Aquatic Center
595 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg
Breakfast: Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Snack: Monday through Friday, 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Hands of Grace
57 School Lane
Elk Creek
Snack and lunch: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon
The June Bug Center
251 Parkway Lane
Floyd
Snack and supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Library
267 Alleghany Spring Road
Shawsville
Morning snack: Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Afternoon snack: Tuesday and Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.
R.O.C.K. Club
1820 Second St.
Radford
Snack: Monday through Friday, 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Y Center Thrift Shop
1000 N. Main St.
Blacksburg
Snack and supper: Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.
YMCA -- Adams Marke Mobile Home Community
330 Merrimac Road
Blacksburg
Lunch: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Snack: Monday through Friday, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
YMCA -- Oak Forest Mobile Home Community
1156 Hightop Road
Blacksburg
Lunch: Monday through Friday, 12:45 to 1:25 p.m.
Snack: Monday through Friday, 1:25 to 1:45 p.m.
Founded in 1981, Feeding Southwest Virginia serves a 26-county region from its headquarters in Salem. As an affiliate member of Feeding America, its food bank collects and distributes food to those in need through a network of partner agencies.
For more information about the summer feeding program, contact Brandon Comer, director of children’s programs, at 540-342-3011, ext. 7023, or kidsprograms@faswva.org.
For additional information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.
Submitted by Lisa Uhl
