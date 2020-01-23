Feeding America Southwest Virginia announces its continuing sponsorship of the At-Risk After-school Meals Program. The same meals are available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals are available at the following New River Valley area facilities:

Prices Fork Connections

4021 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

BGC @ East Montgomery High School

4695 Crossier Road, Elliston

BGCSWVA Eastern Montgomery Elementary School

4580 Eastern Montgomery Lane, Elliston

The June Bug Center

451 Parkway Lane, Floyd

Radford Library

30 W. Main St., Radford

R.O.C.K. Club

1820 Second St., Radford

BGC Shawsville

4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

For further information please contact: Brandon Comer, Children’s Program Coordinator, by phone at 540-342-3011, ext. 7023, or by email at kidsprograms@faswva.org. You may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs, by calling 804-225-2082.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office. Or write a letter addressed to USDA and include all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by email to program.intake@usda.gov; by fax to 202- 690-7442; or by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia was founded locally in 1981 with the mission of eliminating hunger in the region. Visit www.faswva.org for more information.

Submitted by Amanda Allen

