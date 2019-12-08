The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently met a milestone in donations to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
According to Bob Frampton, of FASWVA, “The Church has donated a total of 160,000 pounds of foods since 2012”.
Frampton stated, “This year’s donation from the Church helped raise the total pounds of foods donated from 120,000 pounds to 160,000 pounds of foods for those at risk of hunger in Southwest Virginia”.
Frampton continued, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has donated 130,000 meals to those in need of food”.
State Senator David Suetterlein commented, “There has been a long-term commitment from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Feeding America Southwest Virginia”. The Senator also thanked the Church for their donations to the community.
Bishop Havens, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, commented, “You are your Brother’s Keeper. The Church desires to help people through their Welfare Program and to help people to become self-reliant”.
Dignitaries in attendance were State Senator David Suetterlein and Mayor Randy Foley of Salem. Representatives from U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office and U.S. Congressman Ben Cline’s office along with a representative from Virginia Delegate Joe McNamara were in attendance.
