February’s calendar of events at Roanoke College holds a variety of topics, such as talks on the sciences, political and historical discourses, and productions of the arts. Distinguished writer for the Washington Post, David Ignatius, will lead the Fowler Talk, and the College will host its’ 2nd annual International Film Festival. These events are free and open to the public. Events with asterisks (*) require a reserved, complimentary ticket. All event details are available at roanoke.edu/events.
Glimpses into the Future of Science
Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Dr. Daniel is the Joan and Richard Komen Endowed Chair in the Department of Biology at the University of Washington. A former MacArthur “genius” Fellowship awardee and Guggenheim Fellow, Dr. Daniel’s research and teaching are at the confluence of neuroscience, engineering, computing, and biomechanics.
Coffee Shop Talk: Dr. John Selby – Impeachment: What is It?
Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Salem
Join history professor Dr. John G. Selby as we discuss the history of impeachment in America and reflect on the profound questions that undergird this process.
Off Broadway, Off Campus*
Feb. 9, 2:30 p.m., Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center
The Roanoke College Choirs, sponsored by Opera Roanoke, present an afternoon of Broadway favorites. For ticket information, visit https://operaroanoke.org/.
When Fossils and Stories Connect: The Birth of the Dragon
Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Darwin himself named large reptiles "dragons" in his notes and writings, but have you ever wondered where dragons originate? For years, people assumed the inspiration for these mythical beasts came from dinosaur bones – but that might not be the whole story. Maybe a plant (yes, a plant) is the inspiration for the power, size and reptilian appearance. Darwin Days embraces Drs. DorothyBelle Poli and Lisa Stoneman's investigation of this situation. Come learn about a truly transdisciplinary project with wondrous outcomes.
Dr. John Walton: The Lost World of Genesis One and Darwin
Feb. 11, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
John H. Walton (Ph.D. Hebrew Union College) is Professor of Old Testament at Wheaton College and Graduate School. He has published nearly 30 books, including the widely known “Lost World” series such as The Lost World of Genesis One, The Lost World of Adam and Eve, and The Lost World of the Flood. He emphasizes listening carefully to the text in context to hear what it is actually saying.
Consumers vs. Citizens: How Liberalism Imperiled Democracy
Feb. 12, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Join Patrick J. Deneen, professor of political science at University of Notre Dame, for a discussion of his highly acclaimed and thought-provoking book Why Liberalism Failed. Deneen will explain how liberalism's achievement of nearly unlimited economic and social freedom, toleration and equality, and technological progress degrades rather than ennobles the human person and politics. He will also discuss the implications of his argument for understanding the current state of American politics and culture.
Can We Talk? Civil Discourse and Democracy: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius*
Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m., C. Homer Bast Center
Many decry current breakdowns of civility that seem worse than any time before in American political parties, branches of government, media, and other public institutions. This year, Henry H. Fowler speakers will address the apparent decline in public civility and what, if anything, can be done about it. For forty years, David Ignatius has been a globe-trotting journalist who also has covered every Washington beat.
Theatre Roanoke College Winter Production, “An Enemy of the People”
Feb. 19 – 22, 7:30 p.m., Olin Hall Theater
Tickets are free for Roanoke College community members. $7 for general admission, $5 for seniors and students.
International Film Festival
Come enjoy the 2nd Annual Roanoke College International Film Festival! This year’s theme is food! All screenings are free and open to the public and each film will be followed by a post-screening, panel-led discussion!
The Lunchbox – Feb. 19, 5 p.m., The Grandin Theater, Grandin
Eat Drink Man Woman – Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Antrim Chapel
Earth – Feb. 21, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel
Haute Cuisine – Feb. 22, 2:00 p.m., Taubman Art Museum, Roanoke
Soul Kitchen – Feb. 22, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Sweet Bean – Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m., VAC Auditorium, Hollins University
Mid-August Lunch – Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m., Wortmann Ballroom, Colket Center
Tortilla Soup – Feb. 28, 7:00 p.m., Antrim Chapel
Pathways to Publishing: A Discussion with Authors Liz Long and Angie Smibert
Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m., Pickle Lounge, Colket Center
Jazz and Wind Ensembles Concert
Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., Olin Hall Theater
The Roanoke College Jazz & Wind Ensemble will perform together under the direction of Dr. Marc LaChance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.