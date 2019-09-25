In partnership with BOOK CITY, Roanoke, New Connections: Let’s Talk offers an opportunity for ongoing discussions via a series of books and movies focusing on how we can live better together as a community, participate in civil discourse even when we inevitably disagree, and grow and maintain connectedness to our fellow human beings. All meetings will take place at the South County Library located at 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke.
Join us this Thursday, September 26 at 6:30pm as we discuss“Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life”by Eric Klinenberg. Klinenberg believes that “the future of democratic societies rests not simply on shared values but on shared spaces: the libraries, childcare centers, churches, and parks where crucial connections are formed.” (Penguin Random House)The first meeting will cover the Introduction through Chapter 3.
Join us Thursday, October 3 at 6:30pm to discuss the second half of the book.In October, come watch The Public, a film produced by Emilio Estevez, which addresses homelessness and the role of public libraries. After the movie, join community members for a panel discussion. Panelists include area leaders in law enforcement, homelessness, social services, and libraries.
This event will take place in the auditorium on Tuesday, October 29 at 6pm.November’s book is Malcom Gladwell’s “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know.”
The first meeting is Thursday, November 7 at 6:30pm, and the discussion will cover the first 1/3 of the book.
You may check out the books, or place them on hold, from any Roanoke Valley Library. If you’d prefer to purchase your own copy, visit Book No Further in downtown Roanoke. RCPL is here to guide you from your now to your next.There are six libraries in Roanoke County: South County Library, Bent Mountain, Glenvar, Hollins, Mount Pleasant, and Vinton.
For more information, call (540) 772-7507 or visit rocolibrary.org.Connect with us on social media: @rocopublib
