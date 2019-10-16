It’s that time again for the DEA National Rx Take-Back Event sponsored by RAYSAC and the WVWA (Western Virginia Water Authority) will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Please help support our efforts to prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways by visiting a site closest to you.
The Roanoke Valley has one of the largest collection locations in the state and this year we have a total of 14 sites.
Since 2010, the Roanoke Valley has collected over 35,000 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired medications from area citizens. Some studies have shown that 90% of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Don’t be the dealer and come show your support.
•Roanoke City: Towers Mall CVS; Solutions Center -2328 Melrose Ave; and 9th Street CVS
•Botetourt County: Daleville Kroger; Ransone's Drug Store - Buchanan
•Salem: Super Shoes (Main Street); VA MedicalCenter (Bldg 143); Virginia State Police Headquarters
•Roanoke County: Kroger at Tanglewood Mall; Kroger at Valley Gateway Blvd; Walgreens at Electric Road and Brambleton; Kroger Corporate Offices on Peters Creek Road; Hershberger Road Fire and Rescue #1
•Vinton: Kroger on Hardy Road
Turn in unused, unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal.
No needles collected
Open to the public and no appointment necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.