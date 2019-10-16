It’s that time again for the DEA National Rx Take-Back Event sponsored by RAYSAC and the WVWA (Western Virginia Water Authority) will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

 Please help support our efforts to prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways by visiting a site closest to you.

The Roanoke Valley has one of the largest collection locations in the state and this year we have a total of 14 sites.

Since 2010, the Roanoke Valley has collected over 35,000 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired medications from area citizens. Some studies have shown that 90% of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Don’t be the dealer and come show your support.

•Roanoke City: Towers Mall CVS; Solutions Center -2328 Melrose Ave; and 9th Street CVS

•Botetourt County: Daleville Kroger; Ransone's Drug Store - Buchanan

•Salem: Super Shoes (Main Street); VA MedicalCenter (Bldg 143); Virginia State Police Headquarters

•Roanoke County: Kroger at Tanglewood Mall; Kroger at Valley Gateway Blvd; Walgreens at Electric Road and Brambleton; Kroger Corporate Offices on Peters Creek Road; Hershberger Road Fire and Rescue #1

•Vinton: Kroger on Hardy Road

Turn in unused, unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal.

No needles collected

Open to the public and no appointment necessary

