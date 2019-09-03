Montgomery Militia

A member of the Montgomery Militia Living History Group peruses a drill manual.

 Photo courtesy of Wilderness Road Regional Museum

Wilderness Road Regional Museum will host a Colonial living history event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. Members of the Fincastle and Montgomery Militia Living History Group will be on site demonstrating sewing, surveying, militia drills and more. They encourage public participation and engagement as they share their knowledge about early American life.

The museum is located at 5240 Wilderness Road, Dublin, in the historic village of Newbern. All are welcome! 

Submitted by Carolyn Mathews

