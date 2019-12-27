The new Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum opened at the New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg in November to more than 5,000 guests in its first month. One key ingredient missing in all the fanfare, however, was the giant fire truck exhibit. The apparatus was so big it wouldn’t fit through the door.
“We measured twice and cut once, but I guess that wasn’t enough,'' said Patrick Hawks, with PAC Custom Woodworking of Martinsville.
Hawks is the guy who took a 32-foot fire truck donated to Wonder Universe by the town of Blacksburg and cut it in half.
“Old Engine Number 9 was definitely a difficult job," said Hawks. “We had to remove the water tank, reupholster all the seats, rewire the sirens, lights and electronic components, and make the whole fire truck kid-friendly and safe. It was a great project and a nice change of pace from the usual projects we do. It’s just awesome to see all this hard work benefit all these smiling faces at the museum.”
Museum guests of all ages are now enjoying the bright red beauty, all thanks to Hawks and his team of custom fabricators.
“They climb in it, on it, behind it, through it -- you name it, kiddos are all over this truck,” said Sarah Nucci, executive director of Wonder Universe.
The Engine Number 9 fire truck exhibit is 16 feet long, 8 feet wide and about 10 feet high. All the original bells and whistles have been toned down so as not to create a noise disturbance. All the lights work, and it’s as shiny as the first day it came off the assembly line. Included in the exhibit is an area where children of all ages can dress in real fire gear and hats. Posters on the wall teach them about what to do to stay safe in the event of a fire.
Currently the Engine Number 9 fire truck exhibit does not have a sponsor.
“Being a sponsor of this popular exhibit is a definite plus for any business," said Nucci. "Knowing that the fire truck is key for a children’s museum, we included it before getting a sponsor. For now, however, kids are enjoying it while they are learning about an important part of our first-responder community.”
Wonder Universe hopes to incorporate some visits from local fire and rescue departments to enhance the learning environment surrounding the exhibit.
Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. General admission is $8 per person. Special events, field trips and birthdays can be scheduled through the website at http://wonderuniverse.org.
For more information, contact Executive Director Sarah Nucci at sarah.nucci@wonderuniverse.org.
Submitted by Josh McGilliard
