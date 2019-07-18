Grab your camera and head over to Green Hill Park for some fabulous FREE family fun! Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism is hosting the 11th Annual Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, July 27th, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Green Hill Park.
Come and see first-hand a variety of modes of transportation brought to the event by companies and organizations from the Roanoke Valley and beyond.
Children and adults will all have the opportunity to see, touch, and learn about everything from a motorcycle to a monster truck. Climb, touch, and explore many unique vehicles that are not always accessible to the public. Vehicle drivers and operators will be on hand to educate the public and answer any questions about their vehicles.
Additionally, favorite activities from previous years will return again this year, including Firemen’s Foam, a petting zoo, hay rides, a five car barrel train and plenty of food vendors. Furthermore, there will be new activities for all to enjoy! Parental supervision and participation is essential and cameras are highly recommended. We will look forward to seeing you there!
Touch-a-Truck enables companies, organizations and individuals to interact with the community while letting folks explore their vehicles. Vehicles vary from electric cars to bucket trucks. There will also be all-terrain vehicles and boats, tractor trailers, SWAT vehicles & so much more for the public to explore.
We also have many new companies and organizations joining the event this year. Over the past ten years, Touch-A-Truck has created many memories by bringing 1,704 vehicles to Green Hill Park for over 81,000 visitors.
Roanoke County’s Touch-a-Truck event is one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast. Come join Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and our media sponsor, WFXR News/CW5 for a day filled with adventures, new opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.
For more information and participation forms please call 540-777-6326 or visit us on the web at www.RoanokeCountyParks.com.