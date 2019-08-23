The Dublin High School Class of 1970 is challenging all DHS classes, alumni, teachers, coaches and friends to help us catch up to and surpass the Pulaski High School Orioles in the number of bricks that are on display in the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s brick garden, located in front of the museum and directly across the street from the historic Pulaski train station.
This is a high-visibility area where we need to honor and remember the many great years of the Dublin High Dukes. How about a brick for the 1967 and 1970 football champions? Coach Carl Lindstrom had some great track teams and seasons. Baseball won a district championship in 1968. DHS bands were outstanding. “Suitcase Sonny” Smith was our head basketball coach. There could even be a 66-0 brick! We have many events and people -- especially our teachers, directors and coaches -- who could and should be permanently honored with a brick in the garden.
Bricks measuring 4 x 8 inches cost $100 and can have three lines of text. Bricks measuring 8 x 8 inches are $200 and can include six lines. All proceeds go directly to the Friends of the Ratcliffe for the operation of the museum and its preservation of Pulaski County history.
For more information, visit http://www.theratcliffemuseum.com/.
Submitted by John Hawley