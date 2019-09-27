The DSLCC Educational Foundation is proud to announce the awarding of the inaugural Arleigh Warwick St. Clair Respiratory Therapy Scholarship to Ms. Kristine Hall, a nursing student from Botetourty County.
The Arleigh Warwick St. Clair Respiratory Therapy Scholarship was established in August 2018 by Mr. Robert Lewis St. Clair in honor of his wife’s memory. Mrs. St. Clair passed away in 2017, after a four-year battle with progressive arthritic lung disease. During this time, Mrs. St. Clair became very close with the pulmonary exercise unit at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.
Mrs. St. Clair was a lifelong resident of Covington and a 1975 graduate of DSLCC, having completed a certificate in Steno-Clerical Arts with a 4.0 GPA.
Established as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Educational Foundation exists solely to support and promote Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. The Educational Foundation’s primary focus is to keep education affordable through the awarding of student scholarships and to provide students the support they need to achieve their goals.
The Foundation awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to 136 students for the current academic year. The Foundation also supports the college through the purchase of enhanced technology and classroom equipment and assists in funding innovative programming.
