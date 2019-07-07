Five orientation sessions for new students entering Dabney S. Lancaster Community College this fall have been scheduled by DSLCC Student Services in July and August.
Three will be held on the DSLCC Clifton Forge campus from 9 am to noon: Friday, July 12; Friday, August 2; and Monday, August 12. An afternoon orientation is scheduled on Monday, July 15, from 1 to 4 pm, also on the main campus.
A fifth orientation will be held at the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center in Buena Vista on Wednesday, July 31 from 1 to 4 pm.
Students are required to register in advance and can do so by contacting DSLCC Student Services at (540) 863-2820 or email ssfrontdesk@dslcc.edu.
Fall semester classes begin the week of August 21. For more information or to register for fall classes, contact DSLCC Student Services at (540) 863-2820.