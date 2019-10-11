The Botetourt County Administrator has declared a local emergency due to the drought conditions that exist throughout the county.
The National Weather Service’s weather observation site just south of the county line has recorded a total rainfall amount of 1.18 inches in the month of September. The normal average rainfall is 4.14 inches, leaving much of the county below normal rainfall.
In addition to declaring a local emergency, a burn ban ordinance has also been placed in effect. This burn ban shall include any open air fires, on public or private lands, until the drought conditions improve. The specific prohibition shall include burning of any wood, brush, logs, leaves, grass, debris, or other inflammable material.
Violation of the burn ban ordinance shall constitute a Class III Misdemeanor. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS asks that everyone be diligent in ensuring that all ashes are properly extinguished and that any fire threats be contained during the current drought.
Because of the drought conditions, the wildfire risk is extremely high and therefore creates a high risk for life and property due to wildfire.The emergency declaration and burn ban ordinance will remain in effect for 60 days but can be repealed or readopted depending on drought conditions improving or worsening, respectively
