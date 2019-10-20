Work is underway to replace the bridge on Route 116 (JAE Valley Road) over Back Creek. The bridge is located south of the intersection of Route 945 (Sun Valley Ln.) in Roanoke County. Work includes constructing a new bridge parallel to the existing bridge structure. Temporary lane closures may be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. This project will continue until November 2019.

• Paving work will start on October 21 during daytime hours starting at 9 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and drivers should expect delays.

ROUTE 904 (STARKEY ROAD) PAVING – Paving work will begin between Route 613 (Merriman Road) and Route 633 (Benois Road). Flaggers will control traffic and drivers should expect delays.

