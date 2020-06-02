SmallUW Breakfast 2875

A customer at the 2019 Drive-Thru Breakfast shows off a breakfast bag. This year's event was a sell-out for the first time, and not only raised money for United Way programs but also provided breakfasts for local first responders.

 Contributed photo by Charlie Whitescarver

The United Way of the New River Valley is pleased to announce the success of our 6th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast, where we served more than 440 breakfast bags and raised $8,500 to support our community outreach efforts.

The event ran from 6 to 9 a.m. on May 29, hosted by the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg, where our guests could pick up their pre-ordered breakfast bags. For only a $10 donation, guests received a scrumptious breakfast biscuit, a fresh pastry, fruit and a copy of the day’s newspaper.

This year, we decided to allow guests the option to donate breakfast bags to our first responders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way NRV volunteers delivered hundreds of bags to health care workers at Carilion Clinic, Lewis Gale Hospital and Direct Primary Care. In addition, bags were donated to the Blacksburg Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Floyd County Rescue Squad. Combined with individual orders, this was the first year that our Drive-Thru Breakfast sold out of all breakfast bags!

“We wanted to show our deep, deep appreciation for everything that they do for our community, and especially right now, they deserve it,” said staff member Autumn Waish.

We would like to thank Magellan Health and Pinnacle Financial Partners for sponsoring our fundraiser this year, along with generous food donations from Holiday Inn, Starbucks, Hethwood Market, Radford Coffee and Mockingbird Café and Bakery. Without their support, our breakfast bags would not have been nearly as delicious! Our other sponsors included Hampton Inn, Wing and OneVoice Communications. Collectively, their donations ensured the smooth sailing of our Drive-Thru Breakfast.

Funds from this event will help combat the struggles our community continues to face in the wake of COVID-19, and benefit our partnering agencies. Thank you to our volunteers who helped organize this event and to those who purchased breakfast bags for our frontline workers. Your donations are greatly appreciated!

For more information regarding future events or about the United Way of the New River Valley and partnering agencies, visit unitedwaynrv.org, email info@unitedwaynrv.org, or call 381-2066.

Submitted by Autumn Waish

