On Oct. 22, the Christiansburg Lions Club presented Lion Doug Kanney with the prestigious Melvin Jones Award given by the Lions Club International to a member who goes above and beyond for their service to the club and community. Lion Clark Vandergrift, past district governor, made the presentation.
Kanney has dedicated his life to the ministry for more than 35 years, after attending Emory and Henry College and Union Seminary. Upon retiring from the ministry after 11 years serving St. Paul United Methodist Church, he and wife Penny moved to Harriman to help care for her parents. There he was sponsored by his father-in-law to join the club in 2004. He had also been a member of Lions clubs in Crozet and Middlesex earlier in his career. He returned to Christiansburg and joined the Christiansburg Lions Club in 2009.
Doug was elected to various offices of the club, serving twice as its president. He organized and presided over the 75th anniversary celebration of the club’s founding. He has sponsored nine new members into Lionism in his tenure. Always involved in club projects, he has served in setting up for the Christmas Craft Show, assisting with SPOT machine vision screening in Montgomery County schools, volunteering at the Eye Bank in Roanoke and most recently at the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program to provide lunch for needy children in the summer feeding program.
Doug is well-known throughout the community for his compassion, kindness and service to others, being named citizen of the year in 1997. His good humor and fellowship with strangers as well as friends truly exemplifies the Lion motto of "We Serve."
Submitted by Joyce Bishop
